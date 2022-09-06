WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Sidelined no more.

Wake Forest University starting quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared AND is expected to start Saturday on the road against Vanderbilt for the Demon Deacons, multiple sources reported Tuesday afternoon.

Hartman was sidelined in early August with a non-football-related medical condition that was later revealed to be a blood clot in his subclavian vein. The subclavian vein tissue can develop blood clots with the use of repetitive arm motions.

In a statement reported by the Associated Press, Julie A. Freischlag, the dean of Wake Forest’s medical school and a vascular surgeon, said Hartman developed the clot located near the collarbone. It’s known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, and Freischlag said doctors believe it was caused by a previous infection that eventually led to inflammation.

Hartman had a procedure Aug. 9 to remove the clot, as well as surgery to eliminate pressure in the vein and dilate it.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes. I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in an official statement released on Wake Forest’s website. “There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”

Wake Forest started backup Mitch Griffis against the Virginia Military Institute in Week 1. He completed 21-of-29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the Demon Deacons’ 44-10 win.

Hartman was ranked as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season for a Wake Forest team that reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. His 11 wins tied a program record.