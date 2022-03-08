RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Tech women’s basketball team gathered at their home gym Tuesday afternoon to watch the NJCAA Division II selection show to see who the Eagles would play in the post-season.

“It’s everything, it’s what we’ve been waiting for,” said Wake Tech head coach Alison Beasley.

So now Wake Tech will head off to Port Huron, Michigan, for a Tuesday morning meeting with Mesa Community College.

The Eagles will play three games at the tournament but they know one loss will end their hopes for a national championship.

“We work on composure every day,” said Beasley. “We always talk about staying humble and staying hungry, so I don’t think no stage is too big for us.

The Eagles have been a juggernaut all season long and will head off to the Wolverine state with an impressive 25-2 record.

“I think we’re ready for it because we’ve battled all year long, we’ve been through so much as a team and we’re glad to be in the position we’re in,” said Eagles star guard Anna Vann.

“The season actually has been fun. We came a long way from preseason to now. It’s definitely been a long journey but we’re not finished yet we still got a long way to go,” she added.

Vann and the Eagles were in this very same position two years ago, only to see the tournament canceled just a few days before it was set to get underway. Last year the entire season was canceled.

It’s been a long journey for Wake Tech and now this team is ready to make some noise.

“Yeh, a lot of people slept on us in 2020-2019,” said Vann. “We definately coming for a lot of people.”

And according to the Eagles, future opponents will be looking at more of the same.

“Absolutely,” demanded Beasley. “This team right here and my 2019 team set the foundation for that and we’re not going to do nothing but keep moving forward. The sky’s the limit for Wake Tech women’s basketball.”