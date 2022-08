FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–We stopped at Luther Nick Jeralds Stadium and took in a Fayetteville State Broncos practice to see if the defending southern division CIAA champs could repeat and make it back to the Championship.

Coach Richard Hayes explained what he liked, didn’t like, how he’s blending 60 new faces in with the returning players and how the goals never change in Fayetteville.