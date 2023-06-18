RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears broke spring camp with plenty of question marks surrounding the offense. The Bears are looking to get more dynamic on that side of the ball and they’re not hiding how they’re going about it.

“Well it ain’t no secret we’re going with the two quarterback system, we’re not going to have just one quarterback,” said Shaw head coach Adrian Jones. “Of course, Christian (Peters) is going to play some at quarterback because he’s an athlete and causes problems but one of those other guys is going to get a lot of reps as well.”

Livingstone transfer Silas Cruse and fellow sophomore Patrick Blake will battle for the starting quarterback job with junior Swiss army knife Christian Peters getting reps both behind center and at wide receiver. Peters played 10 games at quarterback a year ago but also caught five passes. The Bears will play Peters all over the field this upcoming season.

“Honestly it’s kind of easy because at quarterback you’ve got to know the whole offense so you know everything,” said quarterback/wide receiver Christian Peters. “So from a wide receiver standpoint I can help the other quarterbacks, the receivers, the offensive line so it’s kind of easy adjusting it’s just a lot of communication that’s all it is.”

Whoever lines up at quarterback will have a stable of runners to hand off to. Star running back Sidney Gibbs hopes to return to health while Andre Brandon, Junior comes back for his senior year after a breakout campaign a year ago.

“It takes a lot of pressure off the quarterbacks, I think we did a good job of revamping our offense by putting two backs in the backfield, it causes problems,” said Jones. “And then when you’ve got a guy like Christian who’s a third running back now you’re causing problems you don’t know if we’re going to run or pass. I think that helps us out, our running backs catch good out of the backfield so I think that’s going to help us out a whole lot.”

The Bears finished 4 and 6 a year ago but despite that losing record, Jones feels this year’s team has the potential for greatness.

“I love this team, this team is probably one of the best teams we’ve had here,” said Jones. “We’ve been here six or seven years, we’ve had our bumps and bruises but I think we’ll be a team to be reckoned with in the CIAA. We’re not going to back down from anybody.”