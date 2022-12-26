CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Josh Norman is back in the Panther blue and silver.

The veteran cornerback, who played his first four seasons with Carolina, returned for another playoff push Monday, signing to the practice squad, according to the team.

The Panthers can elevate him to the active roster for Sunday’s de facto playoff game with the Buccaneers, the team said.

The 35-year-old was with the Bills in 2020 and the 49ers in 2021 (going to conference championship games each year) and said he hopes to replicate that kind of playoff success.

“I want to not just go to the playoffs, but go on a deep run,” he said Monday, after working out for interim head coach Steve Wilks and general manager Scott Fitterer.

On Monday, the Panthers tweeted the following:

Norman spent four seasons in Carolina from 2012-15, helping the Panthers reach the Super Bowl in his final season while earning All-Pro honors. But after initially placing the franchise tag on Norman following the 2015 season, then-general manager Dave Gettleman abruptly rescinded the offer.

Norman went on to sign a five-year, $75 million free agent contract with Washington, where he spent five seasons. He also had a season in Buffalo and San Francisco, starting 14 games last season with the 49ers and forcing a career-high seven fumbles. Norman has not played this season.

The Panthers (6-9) trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) by a game in the NFC South, but still control their own destiny because of head-to-head tiebreakers.

If Carolina beats Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the season, it will secure its first division title since 2015 despite having a losing record. If the Panthers lose Sunday, their division title hopes are over. The Panthers held Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a check in a 21-3 win earlier this season.