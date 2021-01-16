Courage defender Abby Dahlkemper signs with Manchester City

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Abby Dahlkemper #7 of North Carolina Courage clears the ball during the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Courage defender Abby Dahlkemper signed with Manchester City, according to announcements from both teams on Saturday.

The 27-year-old center back made 71 appearances for the Courage since 2017. She helped lead them to back-to-back NWSL Championships in 2018 and 2019.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to be a part of this organization for four amazing years,” Dahlkemper said in a statement from the Courage. “I feel so grateful to be able to have played for this club filled with such special coaches, teammates, staff, and fans. I will forever remember my time with the Courage and will miss all of you so much.”

Courage head coach Paul Riley praised Dahlkemper, who is also a staple of the United States Women’s National Team, for her ability to build and dictate play from the back.

“She is a very talented defender who has been successful both domestically and internationally – with her desire and hunger for victory, we know she’ll fit into our team ethos perfectly,” Manchester City coach Gareth Taylor said. “We’re really looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons.”

Dahlkemper will join former Courage teammate Sam Mewis and USWNT teammate Rose Lavelle in Manchester. They signed with City in August 2020.