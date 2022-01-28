Courage forward, USWNT vet Amy Rodriguez retires, is set to coach at USC

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The cliché of the player who hung on one season too long is a familiar one. Most don’t get to choose when they will retire. The sport does that for them by not bringing them back.

North Carolina Courage forward and U.S. Women’s National team veteran Amy Rodriguez is different. She announced Friday she is stepping away from playing after an incredible 16-year run that saw her suit up in the NWSL, WPS, and with the USWNT.

She’s stepping away from playing but not away from the game. She is headed west to her alma mater, the University of Southern California, to join the women’s soccer team as an assistant coach. Rodriguez played at USC from 2005 to 2008, leading the Trojans to their first NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. She currently holds USC’s second career game-winning goal record (12), ranks fourth in school history in career points (79), and sixth in career assists (17).

“Amy contacted the club earlier this week to let us know of her retirement as a result of this incredible new coaching opportunity,” head coach Sean Nahas said. “It was clear this was a very sudden and difficult decision for her, but ultimately what was best for her family and career. She has given so much to this game, it’s been her life, and the decision to walk away was one that she hadn’t planned on happening this soon. I fully support her and this decision, as for decades she has committed to her clubs and teams. She has always been fully invested in her craft.

“Now she gets to take care of her other team, the most important team: her family.”

Rodriguez was only with the Courage for a short time. She joined the team in July of 2021. She came over after a trade with the Kansas City Current. She made her Courage debut on July 23 in a 0-0 draw against her former club. Over the rest of the year, she made 15 appearances for the North Carolina side, registering three goals and racking up 987 minutes of playing time while also leading the squad to the NWSL Playoffs.

“Amy has helped build such a strong foundation for women’s soccer in this country and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Nahas said. “In the short time she was here, she left a mark on all of us with her truly professional approach, but more importantly, with the person she is. It was an absolute pleasure having the opportunity to coach her and I wish her nothing but the best on her new journey in the coaching world.

“USC is lucky to have her and we look forward to seeing her growth as a coach and continued involvement in the game.”