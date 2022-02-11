Courage loses pair of players to Brazilian National Team

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Courage have only been together for a half dozen practices this preseason but they will have to do without some of their best talent for a while.

Debinha and Kerolin Nicoli have been called up to represent the Brazilian Women’s National Team for the Tournoi de France.

That is part of the price you pay as an organization when you attract world-class talent. It’s a small price though.

The Brazilian National team will play three matches between Feb. 16 to 22 against the Netherlands, France, and Finland.

Debinha Nicoli has represented the senior national team since 2011, collecting 4,929 minutes and scoring 45 goals for her country. The midfielder has competed in one World Cup, two Olympic Games, and one SheBelieves Cup, while contending for status as one of the best midfielders in the game for both club and country.

In February of 2021, she recorded her 100th cap for the senior national team, and most recently played in a series of friendlies against Australia and Argentina.

Likewise dominant for the Brazilian national team, Kerolin Nicoli has represented Brazil on the international stage on several occasions, competing in the 2016 South American U17 Women’s Championship, the 2016 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, and the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

She was first called into the senior national team in September 2018 for a series of international friendlies, most recently appearing in seven matches over the course of 2021 and scoring five goals