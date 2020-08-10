Courage’s Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Samantha Mewis #5 of North Carolina Courage kicks the ball against the Portland Thorns FC during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Sam Mewis — a key member of the North Carolina Courage’s back-to-back championships and the United States’ 2019 Women’s World Cup title — signed with Manchester City, the team announced Monday.

The 27-year-old midfielder is coming off a three-year run with the Courage in which she helped bring two championships to the Triangle. In 2018, a year after the Courage fell in the title game, Mewis scored in the 86th minute of the semifinal to seal a 2-0 win over Chicago. North Carolina went on to avenge 2017’s loss to Portland with a 3-0 win over the Thorns in the 2018 championship tilt.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 12: Samantha Mewis #3 of the United States chases down a pass during the first half against China at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 12, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Mewis played in six of seven matches as the United States Women’s National Team went on to win the 2019 World Cup. She has 18 goals in 67 international appearances.

After returning from France, Mewis scored in a 4-0 win over Chicago that marked the Courage’s second-straight championship.

“This is a really cool, unique and amazing opportunity in my career and I’m so excited to come and see Manchester as a city, be a part of this incredible club and hopefully help the team achieve their goals,” Mewis said in the announcement.

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: ““As well as being a World Cup winner, she will bring a wealth of experience and quality to our squad and I’m really pleased that she feels she can fulfill her ambitions with us.”

That championship pedigree could bolster Manchester City’s UEFA Women’s Champions League aspirations. The club reached the 2017 and 2018 semifinals, but narrowly lost to Olympique Lyon each year.

Mewis is a native of Waymouth, Massachusetts. She played her college soccer at UCLA.

