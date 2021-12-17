COVID protocols force UNC to face Kentucky, not UCLA on Saturday

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Maryland in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) – North Carolina will now face No. 21 Kentucky on Saturday after COVID protocols forced UCLA to withdraw from the CBS Sports Classic.

The Tar Heels (8-2, 1-0) and Wildcats (7-2) will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on CBS 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ohio State has also dropped out of the CBS Sports Classic due to COVID protocols.

Previous North Carolina-Kentucky Matchups in the CBS Sports Classic

Dec. 19, 2020: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland)

Dec. 22, 2018: Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72 (United Center, Chicago)

Dec. 17, 2016: Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)