COVID protocols force UNC to face Kentucky, not UCLA on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) – North Carolina will now face No. 21 Kentucky on Saturday after COVID protocols forced UCLA to withdraw from the CBS Sports Classic.
The Tar Heels (8-2, 1-0) and Wildcats (7-2) will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on CBS 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ohio State has also dropped out of the CBS Sports Classic due to COVID protocols.
Previous North Carolina-Kentucky Matchups in the CBS Sports Classic
Dec. 19, 2020: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland)
Dec. 22, 2018: Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72 (United Center, Chicago)
Dec. 17, 2016: Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)