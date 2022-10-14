PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WNCN) – Five weeks after suffering a fractured right thumb in the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener that required surgery, quarterback Dak Prescott has a chance to dress on Sunday.

An outside chance, but a chance nonetheless.

On Friday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the news via Twitter, as did other news outlets, including ESPN.

“The #Cowboys, who have stated they expect [quarterback] Cooper Rush to start, list QB Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Eagles.”

Prescott has missed the last four games recovering from surgery to fix a fractured right thumb he suffered in a Week 1 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott himself has said multiple times he has not been able to grip a ball.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has also said he wants Prescott to go through a full week of practice before returning to game action.

However, McCarthy has not come out and said Prescott cannot serve as a backup to Rush, who is expected to make his fifth-straight start. Rush is 4-0 this season, and going for five — but will need to beat an undefeated arch-rival to do so.

Finally, McCarthy confirmed to ESPN that Prescott is expected to, at the very least, throw in pregame warmups on Sunday night.