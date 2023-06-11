CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Former South Granville star Bobby Pettiford gets up some shots at a place he’s very familiar with.

”I’m very excited to be home, it just feels good to be here again,” said Pettiford.

For the past two years, Pettiford has been 1,100 miles from his home in Creedmoor playing his college basketball in Lawrence, Kansas.

Next season, Pettiford will suit up for East Carolina, back in the Tar Heel state.

“It means everything, it’s where it all started,” said Pettiford. “I remember moving here at 14, 15 and me and Coach W (South Granville head coach Jake Wohlfeil)… at first I was shaky about it and then I saw the love he had for me, and my dad loved him, and it was like the whole team welcomed me in. And so it was great to play here.”

Pettiford leaves Kansas with no ill will — he’s proud that he proved he could play at college basketball’s highest level.

But the point guard felt he needed a fresh start, and coming back home made perfect sense.

“Georgetown and ECU were probably the top two,” said Pettiford about his recruitment. “But being at home it’s a different feeling and feeling the love when I visited ECU that’s what really did it for me.”

Pettiford will now play at East Carolina with his close friend, Cam Hayes. Hayes began his career at NC State, and now he and Pettiford will team up in the Pirate backcourt.

“Being two hometown guys from North Carolina, I think that will bring a lot of publicity to the school,” said Pettiford. “Coach Michael (Schwartz) has done a great job. He coaches like a Duke, Kansas, he came from Tennessee so he has that feel of a high major program, so I think me and Cam playing there, two close friends in the backcourt, will be amazing.”

Pettiford played 42 games during two injury-filled seasons at Kansas.

Now fully healthy, this small town kid with big time dreams is ready shine once again.

“Oh yeah it feels good to be a priority again and feel loved,” said Pettiford. “It’s like being back at high school again, it’s my junior year, the time I show everybody who I am and that I’m still hungry.”