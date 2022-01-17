Cunane, No. 4 Wolfpack women beat No. 16 Blue Devils 84-60

North Carolina State’s Raina Perez (2) drives the ball past Duke Blue’s Miela Goodchild (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 23 points to help No. 4 North Carolina State beat No. 16 Duke 84-60 on Sunday.

That kept the Wolfpack unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jada Boyd added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench as N.C. State won its 15th straight game against league opponents dating to last season.

The Wolfpack led by 23 points in the first half and never by fewer than 14 after halftime.

Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 14 points to lead the Blue Devils.

Duke committed 17 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Wolfpack. Duke has lost two straight games.