DALLAS, T.X. (WNCN) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, according to head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday. The news was first shared by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Prescott entered Week 6 last week officially questionable five weeks after suffering a fractured right thumb in Dallas’ season opener that required surgery. He ended up not dressing in the Cowboys’ nationally-televised game on Sunday night against division-rival Philadelphia.

QB Cooper Rush took his first loss under center for the Cowboys (4-1) in relief of Prescott in the game.

Prescott himself had previously said multiple times he has not been able to grip a ball. But, after being medically cleared, he is expected to throw 40-50 balls at practice today, Rapoport said.