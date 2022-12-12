INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WNCN) – The Dallas Cowboys have officially inked a wide receiver for their playoff push — and it’s not Odell Beckham Jr., whose name has been in the news it seems since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

The infamous ghost, better known as long-time wideout T.Y. Hilton, is signing with the Cowboys, per both NFL Insider Ian Rapoport and his agents Katz Brothers.

“He’s a proven wide receiver with some juice and experience. He can play multiple spots and a team guy that could potentially add some depth to a team,” the Cowboys said in a statement on the signing.

Hilton has been a free agent since not resigning with the Colts or rejoining another team after his contract ended following the 2021 season.

Hilton is nearly 300 yards away from 10,000 career yards, has 53 career touchdowns across his 10-year career and started 121 of his 143 games played.

He is now slated to help a 10-3 Dallas team with a receiving corps of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington.

The Cowboys’ offense is also led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, with Dalton Schultz at tight end.

Dallas is currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC Playoff race.