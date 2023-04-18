BUFFALO, NEW YORK (WNCN) — A little more than three months after suffering cardiac arrest following a collapse in a National Football League game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin announced doctors determined what caused the event. And that he intends to return to football.

Commotio cordis.

“A rare cause of cardiac arrest started by a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat,” according to the American Heart Association.

“And five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out,” Hamlin said. “That’s pretty much what everyone’s seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports.”

Hamlin, 24, collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a completion with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game in early Jan. He got to his feet and then fell backward and lay motionless.

He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later. Just after 10 p.m., the NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin was then given oxygen and CPR after his uniform was cut off.

It took one week for Hamlin to be released from the hospital — considerably good news for an incident in which commentators that night were unsure if Hamlin died on the field.

He was taken to another hospital to undergo further tests and be monitored. He eventually went home, but all steps led to Tuesday’s announcement.

Hamlin told reporters on Tuesday that he views his NFL comeback as another way he can help motivate himself and others to overcome their circumstances, NFL.com reported.

“My heart is still in it. My heart is still in the game,” Hamlin told NFL.com. “I love the game. It’s something I want to prove to myself — not nobody else. I just want to show people that fear is a choice. You can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel. Or you might feel anxious, you might feel any type of way, but you keep putting that right foot in front of the left one and you keep going. I want to stand for that.”

Hamlin was in his second year with the Bills. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.