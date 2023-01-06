CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WNCN) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s football game.

During the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night, Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered from a cardiac arrest. The game was suspended and Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

Over $2.5 million was donated to Hamlin’s charity and NFL teams offered their support.

According to sports journalist Shams Charania, Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he has begun talking to Buffalo teammates again.

Hamlin had a breathing tube in his body through his throat since Monday night. Charania said he no longer needs the tube and can fully breathe on his own.

Hamlin remains in a Cincinnati hospital.