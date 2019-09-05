Breaking News
Dbacks rookie Gallen loses no-hit bid in 7th on Machado 1B

Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning on a clean single by the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Machado ripped a line drive into right field. The ball was hit so hard, outfielder Jarrod Dyson tried to scoop it up and fire to first base, but he bobbled the transfer and Machado reached easily.

Gallen had struck out six, walked one, hit a batter and thrown 88 pitches entering the seventh. The game was scoreless.

Gallen is a 24-year-old right-hander. He made his major league debut in June and began the night with a 2-4 record and 2.79 ERA in 12 starts, including five with Arizona since being acquired from Miami.

There have been four no-hitters in the majors this year, with Justin Verlander pitching one last Sunday for Houston at Toronto.

The last rookie to throw a no-hitter in the majors was Chris Heston of the Giants, doing it in 2015 against the Mets.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

