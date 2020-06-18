WASHINGTON — The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name.
Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia.
A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive.
The team had no comment about a possible name change.
Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he’d change the name.
Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.
- Atlanta Police officers not responding to calls after fired officer was charged for felony murder of Rayshard Brooks
- Heavy rainfall floods parts of Nashville, prompts water rescues and evacuations
- Flooding damages dam in Vance County, closing road and worrying residents
- Facebook will allow users to turn off political ads
- Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now