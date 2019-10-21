Delayed debut: Former Duke star Zion Williamson out 6 to 8 weeks after knee surgery

Breaking News
Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) scores during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the first pick in the NBA draft, won’t make his regular season debut for about six to eight weeks.

The Pelicans say Williamson will miss that amount of time after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus. The Pelicans say the procedure was performed by Dr. Jason Folk, with an assist from team orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Misty Suri.

The club called the surgery a “routine debridement.”

The Pelicans open the regular season Tuesday night in Toronto.

