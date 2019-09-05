Breaking News
Divac, Sikma are centers of attention at Hall of Fame

Sports

by: PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vlade Divac and Jack Sikma were big men who could pass and shoot, helping redefine the post position in the NBA.

The pair also were the centers of attention Thursday, receiving their orange jackets and awaiting induction at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Divac was among the early wave of Europeans to join the NBA. The 7-foot-1 Serbian came to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 and played in the NBA until 2004. He finished with more than 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocks.

Sikma averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 14 seasons. He was the only center to lead the league in free throw percentage for a season.

They will be inducted Friday along with the WNBA’s Teresa Weatherspoon, NBA players Sidney Moncrief, Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal and coach Bill Fitch.

Also entering the shrine are two college teams: the Tennessee A&I men from 1957-59, the first to win three straight titles; and the Wayland Baptist women’s teams that won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58.

