LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been reinstated after meeting with an arbitrator, according to ESPN. The righty was originally suspended 324 regular season games, or two years, for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported Thursday night that after meeting with an arbitrator, Bauer and MLB reduced his suspension to 194 games, reinstating him.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2 after a San Diego woman accused him of sexual abuse in 2021.

However, Los Angeles prosecutors said in February that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Associated Press reported.

This led to Bauer’s placement on the restricted list and subsequently MLB’s record-breaking suspension.

This is a breaking news story.