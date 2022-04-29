LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 regular season games, the equivalent of two MLB seasons, for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, multiple sources said Friday afternoon. Bauer will appeal.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 after a San Diego woman accused him of sexual abuse last year.

However, Los Angeles prosecutors said in February that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Associated Press reported.

Baseball columnist Jon Heyman with the New York Post was the first to report the suspension.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.