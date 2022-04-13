NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WNCN) – It’s not the start the Carolina Hurricanes had hoped for against the New York Rangers in arguably their biggest game of the year.

“We were really poor to start the game,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We turned the puck over 12 times in our own zone with the puck on our stick.”

The Canes, though, survived the rough start as the two teams battled to a scoreless first period. The Rangers were able to take the lead just over a minute into the second period on K’Andre Miller’s goal but Carolina answered late in the period on Andrei Svechnikov’s 29th goal of the year setting up a dominating 3rd period for the Hurricanes.

Rookie Seth Jarvis tallied his 14th goal of the season 01:02 into the 3rd period and the Canes would never trail again. For Jarvis the goal was even sweeter coming at Madison Square Garden, an arena he had always wanted to play in.

“It was sick,” Jarvis raved about scoring in the iconic arena. “I’ve watched tons of basketball, hockey here but to be here especially at the morning skate, looking up at the rafters the whole time checking everything out. It was super cool to score. It was awesome.”

Jordan Staal continued his recent hot streak with his 14th goal of the season five minutes later giving the visitors a 3-1 lead. Staal has six goals in his last four games.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) goes for a loose puck during first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Chris Kreider’s 50th goal of the season with 1:38 remaining in the game gave the Rangers hope, but Sebastian Aho’s empty netter with five seconds to go sealed the Canes’ hard-fought 4-2 win.

“It was a huge game, big game,” admitted Canes defenseman Brady Skjei. “You know we’ve got guys on our team who were members here for a while and it was a big game and we’re obviously happy in the locker room we came out with the win.”

With the win, the Canes increase their lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division to four points with eight games remaining.

Carolina is back in action Thursday hosting the Detroit Red Wings 7:00 at PNC Arena.