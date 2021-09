DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - On Thursday, the City of Durham held a job fair at the NC Works career center on South Briggs. Officials looked to recruit call takers as almost half of the city's 911 operator positions are vacant.

CBS 17 has been reporting for months on the staffing shortage at the Durham Emergency Communications Center (DECC) and the impact it's having on the community. Multiple people have said they've had to call 911 multiple times or hold on the line for several minutes before someone answers.