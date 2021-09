DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - All Durham Public School bus drivers will receive a raise. The move comes as the district looks to fill approximately 130 bus driver positions.

"We need to rebuild our fleet," said Matthew Palmer, DPS Director of Strategic Planning Initiatives. "We are down over 100 drivers, so much of what you hear, so much of what you feel and see is a function of every day our team trying to make it work that day."