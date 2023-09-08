ROCKY MOUNT (WNCN) — It’s been a busy week for Kafe Louverture.

Anthony Cunningham is the owner of the downtown Rocky Mount restaurant. It opened its doors a few weeks ago.

He said call-in orders have been coming from just about everywhere.

“I didn’t know where so many people were coming from. But that’s where the increase has been coming from,” Cunningham said.

He’s referring to the thousands of people in Rocky Mount this weekend for the annual Down East Viking Football Classic.

“This is our bowl game. This is how we kick it off, baby! This is our homecoming before homecoming. We get to interact with alumni. They come out,” stated D’Anje’ Walker, a junior at Elizabeth City State University.

ECSU students, alumni, along with some Rocky Mount city leaders gathered for a pep rally Friday evening.

“Wherever we go we carry ourselves with Viking pride. People see that and want to be a part of that,” mentioned ECSU senior, Jay’Quahn Blackledge.

According to Mayor Sandy Roberson, the game plus the weekend events bring in more than 10,000 people.

He estimates it has a $4-5 million economic impact.

“It means a lot for the city. A lot of times Rocky Mount gets bad publicity, but this is a positive. It’s a positive impact on the community. A lot of people come here and see their families. They’ll see friends,” Reginald Baker explained.

Baker is from Rocky Mount and is in town for the game. He said he tries to come back each year for the game and says throughout the years he’s worked to give back to his hometown.

“We need more positive energy in Rocky Mount. I think it’s good economically. Dollars coming through Rocky Mount. So, I think it’s a plus,” Cunningham mentioned.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Mount Stadium. ECSU will take on Saint Augustine’s University.