Dr. Anthony Fauci to toss out 1st pitch on MLB’s Opening Day

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — One of the nation’s top disease experts Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch of the MLB’s shortened season.

The Washington Nationals — who will take on the New York Yankees on Opening Day of what will be a 60-game season — announced the news Monday.

Fauci, a Nationals fan and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, accepted the team’s invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on July 23.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nationals said in a release.