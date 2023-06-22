DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke freshman phenoms Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead both heard their names called at the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Lively II was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the 7-foot-1 big man will be heading to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a proposed trade, according to multiple reports.

In his only season with the Blue Devils, the talented shot blocker was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end. He ended his college career averaging 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Later in the night, Whitehead was picked by the Brooklyn Nets at 22nd overall. He played in 28 games but only started seven of them. He posted game averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.