Duke has 2nd Saturday opponent cancel over COVID protocols

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke basketball is again looking for someone to play on Saturday after Loyola Maryland announced on Friday a positive case within its program.

The Blue Devils were originally slated to play Cleveland State on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Vikings announced the program had temporarily paused all team activity following positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

No. 2 Duke (8-1) and Cleveland State were slated to tipoff at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Duke was able to schedule Loyola Maryland but now that game is off, too.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as our competitors and the broader community, are foremost in our mind,” said Donna M. Woodruff , Loyola’s assistant vice president and director of Athletics. “We are disappointed we will not be able to play this game, but we will focus on getting our fully-vaccinated team back to competition soon.”

Duke said those holding tickets to Saturday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium, should stand by for communication directly from the Duke Ticket Office.