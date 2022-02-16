Duke holds off late rally by Wake Forest without Coack K on the bench

Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) and Wake Forest forward Khadim Sy struggle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A buzz rippled through Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night as Duke and Wake Forest prepared for second half action. Something was missing on the Duke bench and the fans were quick to take notice.

“We went back to halftime and coach (Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski) clearly wasn’t himself, he wasn’t right,” said Duke head-coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer. “He told the team he needs to focus on taking care of him and we need to step up and come out in the second half and do what we need to do.”

And that’s what the Devils did.

Barely.

With Coach K not on the bench, Duke was able to stretch its halftime lead to 19 points in the second half.

Wake Forest, though, would not go away.

The Demon Deacons got hot, eventually tying the game with less than a minute to go, only to see Duke win in dramatic fashion when Mark Williams stuffed in a last-second missed shot for a 76-74 victory.

The win drew mixed emotions from Krzyzewski who opted to stay at Cameron during the second half instead of going home.

“Just way to fight, gotta be smarter,” Williams said of the message Coach K delivered after the contest. “We shouldn’t have even put ourselves in that situation but we still found a way to win which was the most important thing.

“To get the win was huge.”

This is the second time this season the Devils have played with their Hall of Fame coach sidelined. Ironically, Krzyzewski missed the Wake Forest game due to illness a month ago.

The Devils have found they can win without Krzyzewski on the sidelines. Scheyer says it all comes with preparation.

“Coach would say the same thing, we’re always analyzing this timeout here, what could we have done differently,” Scheyer said of Duke’s in-game strategy. “We want to be good at what we do. I’ll analyze the game and look back and learn from it but in this moment just proud of our guys and proud of our team.”

As of now, it’s not known if Krzyzewski will coach the Devils on Saturday when Florida State comes to Durham for a 6 p.m. tip-off