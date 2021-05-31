Duke, NC State, UNC all headed for the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — SEC regular-season and tournament champion Arkansas is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.

The national seeds following Arkansas are Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

ACC Tournament champion Duke is headed to the Knoxville regional.

N.C. State earned a No. 2 seed in the Ruston regional and will face Alabama on Friday at 3 p.m.

Rider and Louisiana Tech make up the rest of that bracket.

The NCAA announced North Carolina as one of the last four in to the College World Series. The Tar Heels are headed to Lubbock.

Campbell earned a spot in the Starkville regional while East Carolina will host a regional in Greenville.

Charlotte is also in Greenville.