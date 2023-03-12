RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke and NC State are getting their dancing shoes ready. The pair was announced as part of the field of 68 teams during the Selection Sunday show for the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In his first season as head coach, Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils to the No. 5 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. Duke will play No. 12 Oral Roberts (30-4) in Orlando on Thursday.

Duke (26-8) earned an automatic qualifying bid to the Dance on Saturday when they defeated Virginia in the ACC Tournament Championship game 59-54. The Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament riding a nine-game win streak, which is currently tied for the sixth-longest active win streak in Division I Men’s College Basketball.

The NC State Wolfpack (23-10) are going dancing for the first time since 2018. NC State enters the dance as an 11 seed in the South Region and will face No. 6 Creighton (21-12) in Denver on Friday in the opening round.

After playing in the National Championship Game 11 months ago and entering the 2022-23 season as the preseason number one team in the country, North Carolina (20-13) was left out of the field of 68 teams. The Tar Heels omission marks history as they become the first-ever preseason AP number one team to not make the NCAA Tournament.

Where is the Final Four?

In Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.