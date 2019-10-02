Duke, running back Brown considering season-ending surgery

DURHAM, NC – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Brittain Brown #22 of the Duke Blue Devils runs in a touchdown past defensive back Aaron Duncan #11 of the North Carolina Central Eagles during the football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke running back Brittain Brown could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Coach David Cutcliffe said Tuesday that Brown and the staff are weighing whether he should have season-ending surgery, saying “we’re at the point with the shoulder that we’ve got to make a decision.”

Brown has carried just 12 times this season for 56 yards while dealing with the injury that kept him out of the victory at Middle Tennessee State. He carried twice for 13 yards in the win at Virginia Tech last week but did not return after re-injuring his shoulder.

Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant shape up as the Blue Devils’ top options at running back for this week’s game against Pittsburgh. They have combined to average 88.5 yards.

