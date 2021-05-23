Duke softball wins one, loses one, but advances

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a marathon day for Duke softball. The Blue Devils played 19 innings but they survived to advance to the Athens Regional Final where they will face Georgia again Sunday at noon.

In game one against UGA Peyton St George went the distance throwing 7 innings, striking out 10, giving up 5 hits but one of those was a solo home run to Ellie Armistead. It proved to be the difference as UGA took the contest 1-0 and sent Duke to the losers bracket whet they faced Western Kentucky. Ideally both teams would have preferred to finish things up in 7 innings but neither side would budge. Eventually Duke pushed across 4 runs in the top of the 12th inning to take the game which lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes.

“We know every game in the post season is going to be a dog fight but his one gave us a run for our money, said Duke head coach Marissa Young. “12 innings of a scoreless game I’m really proud of my team and their fight to stay with it”.

Duke road the right arm of Junior Shelby Walters (19-3) who tossed all 12 scoreless frames against Western Kentucky, allowing five hits and striking out five. Western Kentucky loaded the bases in the third and had two baserunners in the sixth, but Walters got out of the jams in both innings.

“She has worked so had on her mental game this year and she has been tested a lot,” said coach Young. “In practices and scrimmages she always seems to be that pitcher on the mound when things go wrong whether its bad calls or plays not happening. She has really learned how to stay composed and know that she is just one pitch away from getting out of the inning.”

“It’s what you work on the in the post season and what the regular season is all about. Getting good reps in against different teams and different hitting styles,” said Walters. “That training is what you have to fall back on this time of year so its that and trusting everything coach as doing in those situations. Kelly (Torres) behind the plate and my defense there were like 27 ground balls I mean I’m not fielding them all by myself.”

The Blue Devils offense had been in a small funk all day. Unable to score in the first game they had opportunities in the nightcap. Duke looked to capitalize in the seventh after a leadoff walk from Sydney Bolan and a bunt by junior Kristina Foreman, but she was called out on interference after a collision at first. Caroline Jacobsen walked to put two runners on, but a pop-up would shut down Duke’s scoring opportunity.

“We are learning to play in the post season and there a lot of nerves and I told the team in the 8th or 9th inning that we are going to win or lose this game between our ears. We have to learn how to slow the game down and really fix our approach at the plate,” said coach Young. “There is nothing wrong with our swings its just that we have to have the right mindset to have the good pitch selection and I felt like we got better as the game went on.”

The Blue Devils did not let the opportunity slip away in the 12th. Kristina Foreman set the table with a single followed by Jacobsen reaching on an error. Junior Kyla Morris came through in the clutch putting the ball in play and with her speed forced an errant throw which scored the games first two runs.

“Just get the ball in play and move the runners over in the 9 hole I’m just trying to get the top of the line-up turned over and back to DJ,” said Kyla Morris. “So many of our hits were just barely getting caught I mean Western Kentucky was doing a great job I man so many of our hits could have been the game winning it but it just happened to be me in that spot.”

The Blue Devils now get to face the same UGA team they fell to by a run and must beat them twice to advance in this double elimination playoff format

“They are ready I felt like the game earlier today was taken away from us. There is nothing more my team could have done better. We out hit them we pitched well there was one pitch that made the difference there and a couple calls that did not go our way,” said coach Young. “We feel really confident going in to tomorrow and we are the team that’s played double-headers all season long so we are ready for this and we hav the pitching staff to do it.

First pitch is set for noon Sunday.