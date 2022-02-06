Duke, UNC fans and local businesses welcome return of rivalry, gameday nightlife

CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – Duke basketball dominated UNC Chapel Hill Saturday. Despite the outcome, many in Chapel Hill said they’re glad to welcome the rivalry in ways unseen since pre-pandemic.

Along Franklin Street, Tar Heel and Blue Devil fans flooded bars, cheering for their shade of blue.

“This rivalry is really special to me because especially last year, during COVID, we weren’t able to experience as much,” UNC student Carly Rein said.

At Duke, an impromptu bonfire followed the win and students celebrated all across campus.

For Duke fans, Saturday’s game became a tribute to famed Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) in his last season.

“I’m so ecstatic, I’m on cloud nine right now,” Duke student Rett Grewal said. “Basketball is such a big part of the culture here and the school is right down the road. Everyone in the state is either one or the other and now we have bragging rights until another month.”

But there were some winners in Chapel Hill Saturday night, as bars and restaurants welcomed the return of nightlife and crowds they have seldom seen since pre-pandemic.

“Big money nights like tonight are what all the businesses on Franklin Street are looking forward to and I’m glad that it feels like the old times,” the owner of Chapel Hill’s Sup Dogs restaurant, Bret Oliverio, said.