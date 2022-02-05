Duke, UNC players’ high school coach attending rivalry game, talks on history between Griffin, Davis

R.J. Davis, left, will face off against former high school teammate A.J. Griffin when Duke takes on UNC Chapel Hill in Coach K’s final visit to the Tar Heels (Getty Images in a collage by Kayla Morton).

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – It’s a game that’s circled on every calendar at the start of every season. Its viewership spans from the Raleigh-Durham area to California to New York. It’s Duke vs. UNC Chapel Hill.

“This is probably with one of the best rivalries in all of sports – in any level, any sport,” Patrick Massaroni, the head coach at Archbishop Stepinac High School in New York, said. “Being in this area you talk about Yankees, Red Sox, but on the College Basketball platform, this has to be the top, if not the top three, basketball rivalries in all of sports.”

As a basketball fan, he has watched the Tobacco Road Rivalry as long as he can remember.

This year it has taken on a new magnitude for him with A.J. Griffin, a freshman at Duke, and R.J. Davis, a sophomore at UNC, playing in it. They’re two of Massaroni’s former players at Archbishop Stepinac.

“I’m excited for our community to sit back and realize that two young men from Westchester, New York are playing in the best rivalry in sports, if not college basketball, for the longest time ever,” he said.

The pair played together for three seasons at Archbishop Stepinac, as Griffin’s freshman year was Davis’ sophomore season.

The duo, under the direction of Massaroni, helped Archbishop Stepinac earn a New York Federation Title and a national No. 11 ranking with Duke’s now sharpshooting freshmen coming in off the bench.

“You look back on it now starting as a freshman at Duke,” Massaroni joked. “Did we make the right decision or not?”

Massaroni has had a front-row seat to the maturation process, playing a role in it himself. Griffin’s shooting ability getting praise from Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t shock him, nor does Davis finding a rhythm and flourishing in UNC’s offense in his sophomore season.

“When it comes to R.J. and A.J., they were two of the hardest workers that I’ve been around,” he said. “Two of the most talented young men that I’ve been around.”

Their relationship has extended past their time in Westchester, too.

Massaroni tries to catch as many Duke and UNC games as he can, the ones he can’t his staff, Archbishop Stepinac alumni, or even Griffin’s little brother, a junior at the high school, are quick to help fill him in on.

Most of those games are followed by a text exchange with one or the other, Monday night was no different.

“I joked with A.J. after they beat Louisville Monday night (and asked) ‘are you going to guard RJ as a joke?'” Massaroni said. “And he said ‘I’m sure we’ll get switched onto each other’.”

It’s a match-up Massaroni has seen many times in practice at Archbishop Stepinac.

“I do think they know each other’s tendencies a little bit,” he said. “They’ve both obviously taken major strides in their game since they played together. I think it would be very unique if they do get on each other, or matched up with each other in whatever situation, (and see) how they both handle that.”

If it happens, Massaroni will have been there to see it first hand.

On Saturday, he and his wife will fly from New York City to Raleigh to attend their first Tobacco Road Rivalry game at Chapel Hill. A bucket list game, somehow, made more special with two former players competing against each other.

“Everybody keeps asking who I’m rooting for,” he said. “I’m rooting for the two of them to have double digits and play very well and enjoy the moment. That’s who I’m rooting for.”