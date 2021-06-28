Duke/UNC rivalry meets Ohio State/Michigan rivalry in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two great sports rivalries will meet on the hardwood when the Big Ten/ACC Challenge gets underway in the fall.
Duke will take on Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 30 while North Carolina will play host to Michigan the following day.
Duke is 19-3 (.864) all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The series between Duke and Ohio State dates back to 1963, with the Blue Devils leading 4-3.
Nebraska will visit Raleigh as they play N.C. State on Dec. 1. The match-up will be the first all-time between the two programs.
The ACC leads the all-time series in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, 12-7-3.
2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule:
Monday, November 29
- Iowa at Virginia
- Notre Dame at Illinois
Tuesday, November 30
- Clemson at Rutgers
- Duke at Ohio State
- Florida State at Purdue
- Minnesota at Pitt
- Indiana at Syracuse
- Northwestern at Wake Forest
Wednesday, December 1
- Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
- Louisville at Michigan State
- Miami at Penn State
- Michigan at North Carolina
- Nebraska at NC State
- Virginia Tech at Maryland