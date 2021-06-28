Duke/UNC rivalry meets Ohio State/Michigan rivalry in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Arkansas in Durham, N.C. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two great sports rivalries will meet on the hardwood when the Big Ten/ACC Challenge gets underway in the fall.

Duke will take on Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 30 while North Carolina will play host to Michigan the following day.

Duke is 19-3 (.864) all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The series between Duke and Ohio State dates back to 1963, with the Blue Devils leading 4-3.

Nebraska will visit Raleigh as they play N.C. State on Dec. 1. The match-up will be the first all-time between the two programs.

The ACC leads the all-time series in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, 12-7-3.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule:

Monday, November 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, November 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 1