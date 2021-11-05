Duke Women dominate Wingate in Exhibition

The Blue Devils had four players hit double figures and all but one member of the team scored as Duke rolled over Wingate 86-50 in their exhibition opener tonight at Cameron Indoor Arena.

“”It was good to have a dress rehearsal, which was what we talked about in the locker room,” said Duke head coach Kara Lawson. “I thought we had a good, balanced attack tonight.”

The Blue Devils started slow but made up for it in the second quarter, going on a 33-7 run to take a 42-19 lead at the half. Senior Miela Goodchild and junior Celeste Taylor led the way for Duke with 18 and 17 points.

“”I have been working hard on the off season and preseason with coaches,” said Senior Miela Goodchild. “Being taught the game by Kara and different reads, and drilling it in and when the game comes, just do my part.”

Sophomore Nyah Green and freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 points each to the cause.

“I’ve always been aggressive, and we have been working on that in the summer, taking those opportunities when I get them,” said Junior Nyah Green. “Tonight, I had those opportunities, and I took them. Kudos to my teammates and coaches as they always teach us pace. That was what was in my head tonight. Coach is always talking about pace, pace.”‘

Duke continued its aggressive play after the break hitting 7-of-11 field goals and extendeing their lead to 58-25. Taylor continued lighting it up in the first six minutes of the quarter putting up seven points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

“Celeste (Taylor) continues to grow as a passer. We’ve put her in positions, and we’ve put all our guards in positions-we want them to hit the seam pass, we want them all to be able to make plays and see the floor, not just be wired to score,” said coach Lawson. “That’s an area she’s grown in, over the summer and in the fall I’m really pleased with where she is, but I’m also a little greedy – I’d like to see her get even better.”

Duke continued to push the pace in the fourth, scoring 15 of 25 points in transition. Overall, the Blue Devils made 10-of-17 shots in the fourth to close the game with a 36-point victory.

“We were all locked in as a team,” said Green. “When we came in, we just wanted to make an impact on the team as much as we could.”

It was the first time playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium in over 300 days and the first time many of the players, including coach Lawson experienced what it is like to play in front of the Cameron Crazies.

“Last year, they could hear me so easily with no fans, while this year my voice is raspy already. So, I anticipate having to yell louder,” said Lawson. “The energy was great. It was awesome to have the community come out, have the students be there. I think our team’s going to be really fun to watch this year.”

Duke will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., as the Blue Devils host Winthrop in Cameron Indoor Stadium.