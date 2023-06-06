DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was no rah rah speech or hype up video needed.

The goal for Duke Baseball yesterday was simple — beat Coastal Carolina and continue on to play together another week.

The Blue Devils showed up in win or go home mode in the Conway Regional Finals and Alex Gow came ready. He struck out seven in four complete innings, allowing just one hit. He certainly set the tone for what became a stingy night of Duke defense.

Setting a tone for the offensive side of the game was MJ Metz. Walking into the game with three homers in the regional and before the night was up, he added a fourth to left field. The designated hitter proved a healthy ACL is not a requirement in hitting homers.

His solo shot gave Duke a 1-0 lead at the bottom of the second.

Catcher Alex Stone added to that momentum in the bottom of the third. With two already on base, Stone hit them all home—notching his 17th homer of the year.

Even at 4-0 the homerun derby was not finished for Duke. Gio DiGiacomo added to it with a solo shot to give Duke the 7-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Finishing out the night, Duke got the win 12-3 to advance to their first Super Regionals since 2019.

The Blue Devils won’t have to travel too far, just a few hours northeast to Charlottesville where they will take on Virginia in a best-of-three series. The trip will mark Duke’s second this year to Charlottesville after going 2-1 over a weekend at the end of April.