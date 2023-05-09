DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Duke lacrosse players seem to have an extra special bond. And there’s a reason.

“Playing with these guys, there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing,” Duke midfielder Aidan Danenza said.

They’ve been doing it for a long time.

Aidan Danenza, Jake Naso, Brennan O’Neill and Andrew McAdorey have been playing with, and at times, against each other since they were 10 years old.

“Always in the same tournament as these guys and it was super cool ending up at the same high school again, playing with them and then getting the chance to do that again in college,” Blue Devils faceoff specialist Jake Naso said.

The four Duke standouts played their high school lacrosse at St. Anthony’s in New York, in a program known to produce high-level talent.

But long before these guys ever got to high school, they were terrorizing the club circuit together.

“I think at one point, maybe fourth or fifth grade, we were all on the same team,” Danenza said. “Then the club circuit got kind of crazy, honestly it was really intense for our age.”

But that intense level of competition prepared them nicely for college.

The four don’t just play for Duke, they excel, especially when on the field at the same time.

“I’ve been playing with these guys for so long I kind of know what he’s going to do — if he’s going to need help [with] his tendencies, where he’s going to go, so yeah, I think it helps,” “Duke attack Brennan O’Neill said.

Danenza was the first to commit to Duke, and after that he was on a mission to bring his high school teammates to Durham. Playing college lacrosse at Duke is not all that hard of a sell.

“You know it’s a place we can compete in the classroom and then compete on the field,” Blue Devils attack Andrew McAdorey said. “I thought St. Anthony’s did a good job preparing us for the next level, not only on the field, but academically as well.”

The St. Anthony products have helped lead Duke to a No. 2 national ranking with the Blue Devils squarely in the mix for a national championship run.