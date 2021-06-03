41 years after saying hello, Mike Krzyzewski prepares to say goodbye to Duke basketball

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — March 18th, 1980… 33 year old Mike Krzyzewski met the media to say hello

“It’s an honor to be named head basketball coach at Duke.”

Today the coach, known simply as K, took the stage to lay out his farewell.

“I’m not going to change what I do this year and neither are those guys, my staff, we are going to go after it like we normally go after it,” Krzyzewski said at a press conference on Thursday.

Under his guidance Blue Devils basketball grew into a juggernaut, he established a tradition of excellence making Duke synonymous with championships.

“If you work at what you love, it’s not work. I have never looked at it like man I’ve got a bad job I’ve got a great job,” Coach K said.

For every great player coached and accomplishment on the court…. there are just as many triumphs and lives touched off it.

“Jon and Chris and Nolan and Nate, Wojo and Shane and Grant and Jason and what a life. You have this going all the time and that’s where our guys these guys have come up with the brotherhood.”

The question is why walk away now?

“You would know when to stop if you weren’t ready to do all the things necessary to do what you do. I want to use some of the things I had to prepare for that time with them. I want to see Quinns games. I want to see John David win in Ninja.

When Mike Krzyzewski arrived in Durham some quipped his last name was longer than his resume, but after 42 years he leaves one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time having transformed Duke basketball forever.