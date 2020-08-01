9 Duke student-athletes positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine student-athletes at Duke University are in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

Duke has had 16 others test positive and have since been cleared to return to regular activity. No coaches or staff have tested positive. Duke has administered 700 tests to 309 student-athletes, a news release said.

The majority of those testing positive were positive for the virus on arrival. All were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms. No student-athletes required additional medical care, the release said.

Duke said its COVID-19 testing regimen includes the following steps:

All students have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to arrival in Durham, and obtain COVID-19 tests, if possible, prior to arrival.

All undergraduate, graduate and professional students will be tested before their Duke Cards will be activated, except PhD students who have been regularly coming to campus this summer for approved research. Students will have to sequester in their room or off-campus residence until their results are confirmed.

All students residing in the Durham area will be required to complete a daily symptom-monitoring survey every day before coming to campus.

Faculty and staff who visit campus regularly will have to complete the symptom tracking survey every day.

Students who reside in Duke housing, who attend classes on campus or work on campus, and a number of faculty and staff, will be subject to regular pooled surveillance testing during the semester.

Contact tracers will conduct notifications of those who may have been in close contact with someone whose test comes back positive.

Face coverings are required on campus, too.

