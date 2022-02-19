A rested Coach K sees his Blue Devils run away from FSU, 88-70

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski just couldn’t resist poking some fun at himself as he settled in for his post-game press conference Saturday night following a win over Florida State.

“Well, it’s good seeing you, I’m glad I made it to the end of the game,” Krzyzewski joked in reference to Duke’s last outing that saw the veteran coach not return for the second half. “It’s about time, they pay me to do the whole game.”

Krzyzewski was indeed there to the end as Duke (23-4, 13-3 ACC) used a late first-half spurt to pull away from Florida St. (14-12, 7-9 ACC) for their fourth straight win, 88-70.

Duke fans and even those who do not root for the Blue Devils were curious about what caused Coach K to not return for the second half of the Wake Forest game on Tuesday.

“It’s basically exhaustion and nothing else,” Krzyzewski explained. “I feel great. We’ll get to more of a normal schedule now so I think I’ll be good.”

For most of the first half, the Seminoles didn’t make it easy for Coach K in his return to the sidelines. Florida State shot 59 percent in the opening stanza but still trailed by 11 at the break thanks to some off-the-bench heroics from Duke senior guard Joey Baker.

“Joey saved us,” Krzyzewski said of Baker’s 12 points off the bench, including four of five three-pointers. “I thought he had two really good days of practice and he was prepared.”

Baker entered the game early in the first half and immediately took a charge and then started hitting from long range helping Duke get back on track at a time they were struggling.

“It felt great, my teammates were finding me,” said Baker. “It felt like we were playing solid but not our best ball and I kind of noticed that and I just needed to come in there and bring energy and make plays.”

Duke placed six players in double figures led by Paolo Banchero’s 17 points and eight rebounds.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 16 points, seven assists and came up with a game-high six steals as the Devils led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Duke has three straight road games beginning Wednesday at Virginia. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.