After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in 92-52 win

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) battle Gardner-Webb guard Anthony Selden (23) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving.

The freshman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner Webb.

Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired.

Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released. Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb.

Duke ran up a 47-27 lead by halftime on its way to the lopsided win — its fourth in a row to begin the season. Trevor Keels led the Blue Devils with 18 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Five other players scored in double figures.

Duke will host the Layfayette Leopards on Friday.