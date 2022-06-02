DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Five-star point guard, and No. 1 nationally ranked freshman by ESPN, Tyrese Proctor announced Thursday he will officially play for the Duke Blue Devils in 2022.

The Sydney, Australia, native signed financial aid paperwork, multiple sources said, allowing him to reclassify to play for new head coach Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball next season.

“The moment I stepped foot inside Cameron (Indoor Stadium) I knew it was where I belonged,” Proctor said on Twitter. “I’m ready to step up and face a new challenge where I maximize my development as a player and continue to grow on and off the court.”

He also said, “Waiting a year to put on that Duke jersey was too long.”

Proctor joins the Blue Devils from the NBA Global Academy branch in Caberra, Australia. He originally committed to Duke on April 7.

In the 2021 Australian Under-20 Championships Proctor averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 assists as one of the youngest players at the event.