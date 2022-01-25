Blue Devils’ concessions now suspended indefinitely amidst COVID-19 concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Fans heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight will see some incredible basketball played at the highest collegiate level between the Duke Blue Devils and the visiting Clemson Tigers.

What they won’t be able to do is toast the Blue Devils success with ice-cold drinks or enjoy the chicken sandwiches, popcorn and pizza once served inside, for Duke Athletics announced its suspension of food and beverage service at indoor home athletic events will continue for the foreseeable future.

The school stopped serving drinks Jan. 8 amid rising COVID-19 infections. The ban was said to go until Friday, Jan 21., was extended two more days until Jan. 23, but then pushed out even further – this time indefinitely.

For basketball home games, that means no concessions are available. Food and beverage options will continue to be suspended in all hospitality areas, too. Officials are also on guard for anyone trying to sneak food in.

This is consistent with the university’s current protocols in an attempt to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The school is also reminding anyone coming to the game to adhere to the University’s indoor mask mandates. It wants all people to wear proper, tight-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth when indoors and on campus.

Including tonight’s date with Clemson, Duke men’s basketball has six home games remaining. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ women’s team has five games left in this 2021-22 season.