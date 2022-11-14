DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Blue Devil football team is bowl eligible and coach Mike Elko is all smiles.
Today he breaks down their upcoming game with Pittsburgh, playing in the cold and how their success is good but they could be so much better.
by: Chris Clark
Posted:
Updated:
