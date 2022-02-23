DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – If you catch Duke softball coach Marissa Young grinning — she definitely is, by the way — it’s probably thinking about the run her team is about to embark on for the upcoming 2022 season.

“There have been so many times that I just wanted to pinch myself and ask are we really going to be this good,” Young said.

The Blue Devils return 17 players from a squad that won the ACC Championship last year. As with most softball teams, they are anchored by the lights-out pitching duo of Peyton St. George and Shelby Walters.

“It’s great having that duo back this year but we also have some really good additions behind them,” Young said. “Claire Davidson is a lefty sophomore this year and and really comes in with a different mix. We also have Jala Wright who is a transfer for us who really dominated this fall.”

Pitching and defense are a must, but you can’t win games 0-0. That’s where Jameson Kavel and Deja Davis come in.

“Deja Davis is just one of those dynamic kids that can do so much, but what we love most about her is she is one of the most humble and incredible beings you will ever meet,” Young said. “She is a rare breed of speed and power.”

Usually upperclassmen are uptight and not willing to help bring along the younger players. With the team motto this year being “attack everything, protect nothing.” Everyone on the roster is looking to help out everyone else, no matter how long you’ve been in school.

“I am really kind of excited to see the younger players step in to their shoes and get a little more cocky and a little more confident this year,” St. George said. “I think last year a lot of people were still trying to prove themselves.”

Every major list has the Blue Devils ranked in the top 15 or higher now and climbing. Last year they were a threat but not the target. This season, as reigning champs, they expect everyone’s best shot, even though they were picked fourth in the ACC preseason poll.

“I take rankings with a grain of salt and it’s good we were noticed but we will just show teams why we should have been No. 1,” St. George said. “We do have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder because it is a little bit of an insult in my book.”