Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke 55-46

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) grabs a rebound against Duke guard Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46.

South Carolina finished with a 45-25 rebounding advantage that included 19-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.

This marked South Carolina’s fifth win against a team ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot just 29% in the first half and 34% for the game. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 16.